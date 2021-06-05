Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 968 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after buying an additional 556,450 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 542,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of SBSW opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.89. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

