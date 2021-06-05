Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 228.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. CWM LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,292 shares of company stock worth $17,667,026 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $283.20 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.