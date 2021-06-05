Viant Technology (DSP) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) is one of 81 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Viant Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A Viant Technology Competitors -15.64% -17.39% -3.50%

This table compares Viant Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million $20.64 million 1.55 Viant Technology Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 43.92

Viant Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viant Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Viant Technology Competitors 873 3634 7682 256 2.59

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.01%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Viant Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Viant Technology competitors beat Viant Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

