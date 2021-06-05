Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

