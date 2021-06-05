Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,247 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CorVel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.01.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,127.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,118,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,887 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,392 in the last ninety days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

