Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. Truist lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

