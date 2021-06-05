Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $985,000 Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 38.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATGE opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

