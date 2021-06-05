Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in NIO by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NIO by 10.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in NIO by 47.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NIO by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

