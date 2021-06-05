Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,746 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Dynex Capital worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after buying an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 112,276 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,939,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DX opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

