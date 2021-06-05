Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

VCRA opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,164. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

