vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of -1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 703,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

