Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $91,122,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.