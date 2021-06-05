Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

