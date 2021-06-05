Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 266 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 117,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,009,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

