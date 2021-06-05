Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,406,000 after buying an additional 167,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. 926,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,342. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.