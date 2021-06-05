Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

PRGS opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

