Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

