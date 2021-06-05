Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

