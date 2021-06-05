Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

WELL opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54. Welltower has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

