Westhampton Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $655.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.51 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

