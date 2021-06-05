Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 591 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 2.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $206.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.