Westhampton Capital LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.96 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

