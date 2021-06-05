Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

