Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $448.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.57 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

