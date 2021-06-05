Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.76

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $7.47. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 1,428 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBRBY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

