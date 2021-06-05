Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,984 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $260.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

