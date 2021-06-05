Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 283 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 57,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $165.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

