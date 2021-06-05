Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.97. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

