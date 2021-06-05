Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after buying an additional 470,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $202.02 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.01. The firm has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

