Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,938,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,778,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 108.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 621,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,612,000 after buying an additional 323,609 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $153.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

