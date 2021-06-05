Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

WTFC stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.90. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

