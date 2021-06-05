World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visteon were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Visteon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Visteon by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Visteon stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

