World Asset Management Inc Has $319,000 Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

