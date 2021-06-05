World Asset Management Inc Has $330,000 Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

