World Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

