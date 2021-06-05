World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $289.51 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

