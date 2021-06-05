World Asset Management Inc Sells 270 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $76.80 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,545 shares of company stock worth $1,553,387. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

