World Asset Management Inc Sells 47 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CACI International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in CACI International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.80.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International stock opened at $259.09 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

