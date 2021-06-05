WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of WW International worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after buying an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,149 shares of company stock worth $13,897,931. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WW stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. WW International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

