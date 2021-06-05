Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,810 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

