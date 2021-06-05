Xponance Inc. Has $377,000 Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $146.74 and a twelve month high of $193.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

