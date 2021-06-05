Xponance Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Visteon by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

