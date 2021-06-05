Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

