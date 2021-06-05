Xponance Inc. Sells 1,739 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

