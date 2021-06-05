yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32,908.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $182.37 million and $32,908.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00076302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.42 or 0.01014603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.86 or 0.10041061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053460 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,675,014,104 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

