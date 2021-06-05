Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post sales of $5.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.16 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,544 shares of company stock worth $60,370,410. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

