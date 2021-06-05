Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after buying an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

