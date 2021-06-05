Zacks: Analysts Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.32). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ:INMB remained flat at $$13.37 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.