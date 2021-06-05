Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.75). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.