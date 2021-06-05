Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $2.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $3.30. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

TSCO stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.06. 750,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,959. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

